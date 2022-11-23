Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck in Toronto

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Toronto.
Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue area on Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m.
Police said a pedestrian was struck and had become trapped under the vehicle.
Toronto Fire officials told Global News the victim was pronounced dead, and work was underway to extricate the person by lifting the vehicle, a pick-up truck.
Officers said the driver remained at the scene.
Police said the intersection was closed.
