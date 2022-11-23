Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 4:58 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Toronto.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue area on Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck and had become trapped under the vehicle.

Read more: Man in critical condition after struck by vehicle on Toronto’s St. Clair Avenue

Toronto Fire officials told Global News the victim was pronounced dead, and work was underway to extricate the person by lifting the vehicle, a pick-up truck.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Officers said the driver remained at the scene.

Police said the intersection was closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man charged after parking officer assaulted in Toronto: police

Toronto PoliceTorontoFatal CollisionTPSPedestrian StruckToronto Pedestrian Struckpedestrian struck toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers