Man in critical condition after struck by vehicle on Toronto’s St. Clair Avenue

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Saturday morning.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue and Yonge Street after a pedestrian was struck around 11:27 a.m.
The driver fled the scene but has since been arrested, police said.
Paramedics told Global News that they transported a man to a local trauma centre in critical condition.
St. Clair Avenue was closed eastbound immediately following the incident. Shuttle buses are running to replace part of the 512 St. Clair streetcar route in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
