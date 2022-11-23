Regina wildlife rehab centre launches campaign to raise funds for new space

Send this page to someone via email

A registered charitable Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre located in Regina admits and cares for over 1,500 wild birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians annually while operating out of a 600-square-foot clinic.

Salthaven West is running out of space and has launched a campaign to fundraise for a new clinic. The director said they typically have 40 patients in the winter months but currently have 70 and that a larger space is needed.

“We’re almost double what we typically have and we started off with just a few hundred patients in a year, and we’ve gotten up to over 1,500 patients a year that we’re seeing,” said Megan Lawrence.

“Our clinic can just not hold that many patients anymore. We definitely need a new facility.”

There is no price Salthaven West hopes to reach but with whatever donations they receive, they would start looking for a space suitable near the city.

“We know that most of our patients come from here, and it’s easy for people when they’re bringing us patients to be as close to the city as possible,” said Lawrence.

“So, if we can find something within the city that meets our needs or just on the edge of the city, perhaps in acreage, that’s mostly what we’re looking for.”

Along with the fundraising campaign, Salthaven West is also hoping to expand their volunteer base.

“We’ve just taken on a few more. But we’re hoping with a bigger clinic that we can take more volunteers because the space is very limited,” she said.

“So. we can only have a limited number of volunteers in here at a time caring for the patients.”

Salthaven West opened its doors five years ago and hopes to continue to serve the community and surrounding areas. The fundraising campaign can be viewed on their website.

