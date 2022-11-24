Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Pockets of mixed precipitation in weekend forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 1:19 pm
There is the chance of a few pockets of mixed precipitation pushing through on Thursday. View image in full screen
The forecast for Thursday includes a chance of precipitation, with pockets of mixed weather pushing through the region. SkyTracker Weather

Following some morning clouds, a mix of sun and cloud will settle into the Okanagan on Thursday afternoon, with temperatures jumping a few degrees above freezing late in the day.

Clouds will roll back in on Friday to finish the week, along with a chance of a few sprinkles or flurries passing through, with the mercury climbing to around 4 C in the afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: November 23'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: November 23

The final weekend of November will be marked by mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and flurries at times.

Morning lows will start off just below zero, with afternoon highs making it to mid-single digits on Saturday and just above the freezing mark for Sunday.

The risk of precipitation continues into the work week ahead, with daytime highs getting dunked below freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

