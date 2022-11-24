Okanagan weather: Pockets of mixed precipitation in weekend forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Following some morning clouds, a mix of sun and cloud will settle into the Okanagan on Thursday afternoon, with temperatures jumping a few degrees above freezing late in the day.

Clouds will roll back in on Friday to finish the week, along with a chance of a few sprinkles or flurries passing through, with the mercury climbing to around 4 C in the afternoon.

The final weekend of November will be marked by mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and flurries at times.

Morning lows will start off just below zero, with afternoon highs making it to mid-single digits on Saturday and just above the freezing mark for Sunday.

The risk of precipitation continues into the work week ahead, with daytime highs getting dunked below freezing.

