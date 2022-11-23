Menu

Crime

Five youths facing charges after multiple sexual assaults on city bus, Halifax police say

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 12:29 pm
Global News Morning Halifax: November 23
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Five young people — aged 12 to 14 — are facing sexual assault charges after an incident last month on a Halifax Transit bus, according to police.

Halifax District RCMP began investigating on Oct. 22, after it was reported multiple youth victims had been sexually assaulted by youth offenders.

Police said that at around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 22, five young people boarded a Halifax Transit route 87 bus travelling from the Dartmouth terminal to the Lower Sackville terminal.

Read more: 33-year-old man charged with sexual assault on Halifax trail

“Shortly after getting on the bus the five youths approached three other youths, who were already on the bus, and sexually assaulted them,” police said in a release.

The Special Victims Section of the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division arrested five suspects in relation to the incident.

They have been released on conditions and will appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court to face charges of sexual assault, uttering threats and criminal harassment.

RCMP said they believe there were other passengers on the bus that night who may have witnessed what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

