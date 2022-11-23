Five youths facing charges after multiple sexual assaults on city bus, Halifax police say

Send this page to someone via email

Five young people — aged 12 to 14 — are facing sexual assault charges after an incident last month on a Halifax Transit bus, according to police.

Halifax District RCMP began investigating on Oct. 22, after it was reported multiple youth victims had been sexually assaulted by youth offenders.

Police said that at around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 22, five young people boarded a Halifax Transit route 87 bus travelling from the Dartmouth terminal to the Lower Sackville terminal.

“Shortly after getting on the bus the five youths approached three other youths, who were already on the bus, and sexually assaulted them,” police said in a release.

The Special Victims Section of the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division arrested five suspects in relation to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

They have been released on conditions and will appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court to face charges of sexual assault, uttering threats and criminal harassment.

RCMP said they believe there were other passengers on the bus that night who may have witnessed what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.