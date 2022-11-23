Saskatoon ready to welcome 230 Ukrainian refugees

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon will be welcoming 230 Ukrainian refugees to the city Wednesday on the province’s fourth humanitarian flight.

Roughly 3, 000 Ukrainians will have arrived in the province since the war began, but this will be first flight to land in Saskatoon.

The flight is expected to land Nov. 23 around 3:50 p.m. at Saskatoon’s John G. Diefenbaker Internation Airport. The Legislative Secretary Responsible for Saskatchewan-Ukraine Relations, Terry Dennis, as well as the Legislative Secretary Responsible for Immigration and Career Training, Terry Jenson, will be at the airport to welcome the newcomers.

“All hands are on deck as the Government of Saskatchewan works with settlement organizations and community partners to receive over 200 additional Ukrainians in Saskatoon later today,” said Dennis. “Thanks to coordinated efforts between the Government of Saskatchewan, Solitaire, and Open Arms, Saskatchewan is now home to approximately 3, 000 displaced Ukrainians. We will continue to support Ukraine and its people for as long as needed.”

“Saskatchewan has seen a tremendous response to the fourth application window, with all 230 seats on the fourth flight filled in under four days,” Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jeremy Harrison said in a previous press release.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is ready for the next wave of Ukrainian families with many supports in place for their upcoming arrival. Saskatchewan will continue to support Ukraine and its people for as long as needed.”

This is the fourth of five humanitarian flights planned to assist Ukraine in Saskatchewan.

– With files from Jeanelle Mandes.