Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Queen’s professor named officer to the Order of Canada

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 10:01 am
Queen’s professor named officer to the Order of Canada - image View image in full screen
Queen's University

A professor emeritus with Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., has been named an officer to the Order of Canada.

Ian Hodkinson devoted a lifetime to preserving national treasures and heritage for future generations.

He is the founder of and a professor in the internationally renowned master of art conservation program at Queen’s University while helping shape the profession and raising the standards of practice in Canada.

Read more: Thieves use distraction method to rob Belleville, Ont. victim

He has trained and mentored generations of graduates who are strengthening Canada’s position as a world leader in conservation science research.

Trending Now
Trending Now

An esteemed mural conservator, he is highly respected for his sensitivity to culture and context and is still sought after for his problem-solving ingenuity.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New data sheds light on growing homelessness crisis'
New data sheds light on growing homelessness crisis
KingstonygkQueen's UniversityQueen'sOrder of CanadaIan hodkinsonmaster of art conservation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers