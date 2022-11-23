Queen’s professor named officer to the Order of Canada

A professor emeritus with Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., has been named an officer to the Order of Canada.
Ian Hodkinson devoted a lifetime to preserving national treasures and heritage for future generations.
He is the founder of and a professor in the internationally renowned master of art conservation program at Queen’s University while helping shape the profession and raising the standards of practice in Canada.
He has trained and mentored generations of graduates who are strengthening Canada’s position as a world leader in conservation science research.
An esteemed mural conservator, he is highly respected for his sensitivity to culture and context and is still sought after for his problem-solving ingenuity.
