Montreal bar fight sends man to hospital after he was stabbed

Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a bar fight early Wednesday morning in the city’s St-Henri neighbourhood.
Authorities were called around 1:15 a.m. to the establishment on St-Jacques Street near St-Ferdinand Street, close to Place-St-Henri Metro station. Police say they were alerted about an altercation between two men in their 30s.
The victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his upper body. He is in stable condition.
Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot. No arrests have been made.
A security perimetre was set up in the area and a section of St-Jacques was closed off to traffic as investigators remained at the scene.
