Crime

Bancroft OPP seize drugs, arrest 1 after incident at business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 10:07 am
OPP in Bancroft seized drugs and arrested one person following an incident at a business on Nov. 21. View image in full screen
OPP in Bancroft seized drugs and arrested one person following an incident at a business on Nov. 21. Bancroft OPP

A Hastings, Ont., resident faces drug-related charges following an incident in Bancroft on Monday.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9 a.m., officers attended a business on Hastings Street North for reports of an unwanted person.

Police located the individual who was found in possession of a “large quantity” of drugs, including suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Roseanna Harris, 43, of Hastings, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance (opioid), possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief interfering with the lawful use of property.

Harris was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing, OPP said.

