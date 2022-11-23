Bancroft OPP seize drugs, arrest 1 after incident at business

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Hastings, Ont., resident faces drug-related charges following an incident in Bancroft on Monday.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9 a.m., officers attended a business on Hastings Street North for reports of an unwanted person.

Police located the individual who was found in possession of a “large quantity” of drugs, including suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Roseanna Harris, 43, of Hastings, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance (opioid), possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief interfering with the lawful use of property.

Harris was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing, OPP said.