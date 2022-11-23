Bancroft OPP seize drugs, arrest 1 after incident at business

A Hastings, Ont., resident faces drug-related charges following an incident in Bancroft on Monday.
According to Bancroft OPP, around 9 a.m., officers attended a business on Hastings Street North for reports of an unwanted person.
Read more: $56K worth of drugs seized, 7 arrested in City of Kawartha Lakes bust, OPP say
Police located the individual who was found in possession of a “large quantity” of drugs, including suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Roseanna Harris, 43, of Hastings, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance (opioid), possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief interfering with the lawful use of property.
-
Half of variable mortgage holders with fixed payments have hit trigger rate: BoC
-
Michael J. Fox delivers laughs — and tears — while accepting high honour
Harris was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing, OPP said.
Comments