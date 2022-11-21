$56K worth of drugs seized, 7 arrested in City of Kawartha Lakes bust: OPP

See more sharing options

Seven people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, over the past two months, police, including Bracebridge OPP, investigated several reported drug overdoses in Fenelon Falls, north of Lindsay, in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The investigation led to the seizure of $56,000 worth of drugs, including quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, carfentanil, crystal methamphetamine and Percocet pills. A quantity of cash was also seized.

Seven people — including five Fenelon Falls residents — were arrested.

Ryan Jennings, 36, of Fenelon Falls was charged with:

Seven counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance

Five counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Amanda Barnett, 35, of Fenelon Falls was charged with:

Three counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance

Three counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Stephen Whiteway, 47, of Fenelon Falls was charged with:

Five counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance

Two counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Terrill Kole, 24, of Fenelon Falls was charged with

Five counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance

One count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Logan Newman, 28, of Fenelon Falls was charged with:

One count of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance

One count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Annabella Jones, 21, of Lindsay, Ont., was charged with:

One count of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance

Two counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Two counts of possession of Schedule 1 drug for purpose of trafficking

Michael Currie, 24, of Pickering, Ont., was charged with:

Two counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance

Two counts of possession of Schedule 1 drug for purpose of trafficking

One count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Three individuals are still wanted in connection to the investigation. The OPP is asking the public for any information which may assist in locating:

Sheldon Burry, 22, of Bracebridge

Shimon James, 28, of Brampton

Jamie Boundy, 34, of Fenelon Falls

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the CKL/Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit’s opioid overdose report dashboard, in August, there were 24 emergency department visits for suspected drug overdoses. In September, 15 visits were reported, and there were 13 in October. So far in November, there have been seven emergency department visits for suspected opioid poisonings.