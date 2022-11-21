Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$56K worth of drugs seized, 7 arrested in City of Kawartha Lakes bust: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 3:14 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized drugs and arrested seven as part of a drug investigation.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized drugs and arrested seven as part of a drug investigation. OPP

Seven people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, over the past two months, police, including Bracebridge OPP, investigated several reported drug overdoses in Fenelon Falls, north of Lindsay, in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Read more: Toronto man charged with manslaughter following fatal drug overdose in Peterborough: police

The investigation led to the seizure of $56,000 worth of drugs, including quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, carfentanil, crystal methamphetamine and Percocet pills. A quantity of cash was also seized.

Seven people — including five Fenelon Falls residents — were arrested.

Ryan Jennings, 36, of Fenelon Falls was charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Seven counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance
  • Five counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime
  • Two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Amanda Barnett, 35, of Fenelon Falls was charged with:

  • Three counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance
  • Three counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime
  • Two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Stephen Whiteway, 47, of Fenelon Falls was charged with:

  • Five counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance
  • Two counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Terrill Kole, 24, of Fenelon Falls was charged with

Trending Now
Trending Now
  • Five counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance
  • One count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime
A sample of the drugs seized.
A sample of the drugs seized. OPP

Logan Newman, 28, of Fenelon Falls was charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • One count of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance
  • One count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Annabella Jones, 21, of Lindsay, Ont., was charged with:

  • One count of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance
  • Two counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime
  • Two counts of possession of Schedule 1 drug for purpose of trafficking

Michael Currie, 24, of Pickering, Ont., was charged with:

  • Two counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance
  • Two counts of possession of Schedule 1 drug for purpose of trafficking
  • One count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

Three individuals are still wanted in connection to the investigation. The OPP is asking the public for any information which may assist in locating:

  • Sheldon Burry, 22, of Bracebridge
  • Shimon James, 28, of Brampton
  • Jamie Boundy, 34, of Fenelon Falls

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the CKL/Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit’s opioid overdose report dashboard, in August, there were 24 emergency department visits for suspected drug overdoses. In September, 15 visits were reported, and there were 13 in October. So far in November, there have been seven emergency department visits for suspected opioid poisonings.

Advertisement
City of Kawartha LakesOpioid CrisisKawartha LakesOpioidsDrug BustDrug TraffickingOverdosesFenelon Fallsdrug investigationKawartha Lakes drug bustFenelon Falls drug bust
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers