North Vancouver restaurant worker attacked, beaten while taking out the garbage

Warning: Some of the images and details in this story may be disturbing.

A North Vancouver pizza chef is recovering from injuries he received during what he said was a random attack Saturday night.

Jean Sebastien works at Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria in the Lower Lonsdale area.

He told Global News he was taking out the garbage at the end of his shift when someone beat him badly with a blunt object.

“As I back away, I’m right in front of the hair salon next to Dave & Mel’s and then he pulls out a gun and puts it to my forehead,” Sebastien said.

“And he said ‘you have 48 hours to leave Vancouver or else’ – basically ‘I’ll kill you’.”

Sebastien said he does not know who attacked him or why. He said his cheek was broken and he has been left traumatized.

Dave Carter, owner of Dave & Mel’s Pizza, said he does not think the attacker targeted Sebastian specifically.

“I don’t think it was directed towards anybody, I do think it was a random assault,” he said. “I do think it was just wrong place, wrong time and someone having a bad day.”

Carter added that the area is one of the safest in the Lower Mainland.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Sebastien as he cannot work and will require multiple surgeries.

North Vancouver RCMP told Global News in a statement that officers are investigating the assault but could not confirm if it was a random attack or a targeted one.

They said there is no ongoing risk to the public, however.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file# 2022-29051.