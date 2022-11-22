Menu

Canada

‘Your guy has really screwed the pooch’: Kenney told feds over Coutts blockade

By Stephanie Taylor, Laura Osman and David Fraser The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2022 5:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta border protest blockade clears after police seize weapons'
Alberta border protest blockade clears after police seize weapons
WATCH (Feb. 15): After 18 days of disrupting a Canada-U.S. border crossing, anti-COVID mandate protesters have dispersed their blockade near Coutts, Alberta. As Heather Yourex-West reports, the sudden end comes after charges were laid by police, over a seized cache of deadly weapons linked to the demonstrations – Feb 15, 2022

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney accused the federal government of leaving provinces “holding the bag” to clear “Freedom Convoy” protesters who blockaded a border crossing in southern Alberta, a public inquiry has learned.

Read more: ‘Ungovernable’: Mendicino says it was near-impossible to enforce law amid convoy

Documents released by the inquiry looking into the government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter include text messages between Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, relaying a conversation LeBlanc and Kenney apparently had.

Click to play video: 'Mayor Jim Willett discusses divided Coutts community during Emergencies Act Inquiry testimony'
Mayor Jim Willett discusses divided Coutts community during Emergencies Act Inquiry testimony
In the messages, LeBlanc says Kenney told him that Ottawa left the provinces “holding the bag on enforcement” and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government didn’t grant Alberta’s request for military equipment such as tow trucks to remove protest vehicles.

Read more: Alberta First Nation calls attention to ‘blatant disparity’ in response to Coutts protests

In an apparent reference to Trudeau, Kenney wrote, “Your guy has really screwed the pooch,” and called the vaccine mandate for truckers “dumb political theatre.”

Kenney went on to say that labelling protesters as Nazis “hasn’t exactly helped” and says he was unable to find tow trucks to remove protesters — whom he called “crazies” — because of concerns that some were making death threats.

Read more: Mounties being assaulted on 4th day of Coutts trucker border standoff: Kenney

The blockade in Coutts, Alta., forced the closure of the highway and border crossing before it was broken up on Feb. 14, when RCMP seized guns and charged four men involved with conspiracy to commit murder.

