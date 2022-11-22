Orangeville, Ont. woman reported missing found dead: OPP

Police say a woman reported missing from Orangeville, Ont., has been located deceased.
Ontario Provincial Police said 41-year-old Sherry Mitchell from Orangeville was reported missing on Nov. 20.
Officers said she was located deceased on Monday.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
