Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Orangeville, Ont. woman reported missing found dead: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 4:18 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Global News

Police say a woman reported missing from Orangeville, Ont., has been located deceased.

Ontario Provincial Police said 41-year-old Sherry Mitchell from Orangeville was reported missing on Nov. 20.

Read more: 32-year-old man charged in connection with ‘violent disturbance’ in Orangeville: police

Officers said she was located deceased on Monday.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police said the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceOrangevilleWoman deadopp woman deadorangeville woman deadorangeville woman missing found deadsherry mitchell missingwoman dead orangeville
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers