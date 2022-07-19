Menu

Crime

32-year-old man charged in connection with ‘violent disturbance’ in Orangeville: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 4:38 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
OPP uniform. The Canadian Press file

A 32-year-old man has been charged after a disturbance in a parking lot in Orangeville, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on July 7 at around 4:40 p.m., officers received a complaint of a “violent disturbance” in a parking lot near Broadway and Sherbourne streets.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after armed robbery at Adjala-Tosorontio business

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

OPP said officers began a foot pursuit and arrested the suspect.

Police said 32-year-old Robert Cook from Orangeville has been charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, assault by choking, mischief and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

Officers said Cook had a bail hearing on Tuesday and was remanded into custody until August.

