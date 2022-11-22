Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brandon man charged after garbage dumped on yard out of spite, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 3:51 pm
Garbage bags are seen piled in this file photo. Police in Brandon have charged a man with mischief after they say he unloaded garbage on another man's yard Sunday. Police say the accused was upset with the homeowners for not hiring him. View image in full screen
Garbage bags are seen piled in this file photo. Police in Brandon have charged a man with mischief after they say he unloaded garbage on another man's yard Sunday. Police say the accused was upset with the homeowners for not hiring him. Getty Images

Police in Brandon, Man., have charged a man with mischief after they say he dumped garbage on another man’s lawn in retribution for being passed over for a  job.

Officers were called to a home on Hazelwood Crescent Sunday where they say a man had driven his vehicle onto a yard.

Read more: Brandon man arrested in deaths of kittens, rabbits previously charged with animal cruelty

After backing over some hedges, police say the driver then dumped a load of trash onto the victim’s yard.

A 59-year-old man was arrested Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

In a release Tuesday, police said their investigation revealed the accused was upset at the homeowners for not hiring him.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The man has been charged with mischief to property under $5,000.

He has since been released on a promise to appear in court Jan. 16.

Click to play video: 'Driver’s window smashed as Mississauga road rage incident is caught on camera'
Driver’s window smashed as Mississauga road rage incident is caught on camera
GarbageBrandon PoliceRetaliationload of trashman not hired dumps garbage on yardmishchiefspitetrash dumped on yard
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers