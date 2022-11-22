Brandon man charged after garbage dumped on yard out of spite, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brandon, Man., have charged a man with mischief after they say he dumped garbage on another man’s lawn in retribution for being passed over for a job.

Officers were called to a home on Hazelwood Crescent Sunday where they say a man had driven his vehicle onto a yard.

After backing over some hedges, police say the driver then dumped a load of trash onto the victim’s yard.

A 59-year-old man was arrested Monday.

A 59-year-old male retaliated when he didn't get a job offer by dumping garbage in the yard of the individuals who did not hire him. He was arrested and will appear in court on a charge of Mischief to Property. Here's your daily media release…https://t.co/QWwfhD9LZs #BDNMB pic.twitter.com/MvKIehhzMt — Brandon Police Service (@BrandonPolice) November 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

In a release Tuesday, police said their investigation revealed the accused was upset at the homeowners for not hiring him.

The man has been charged with mischief to property under $5,000.

He has since been released on a promise to appear in court Jan. 16.