Brandon man charged after garbage dumped on yard out of spite, police say

Police in Brandon, Man., have charged a man with mischief after they say he dumped garbage on another man’s lawn in retribution for being passed over for a job.
Officers were called to a home on Hazelwood Crescent Sunday where they say a man had driven his vehicle onto a yard.
After backing over some hedges, police say the driver then dumped a load of trash onto the victim’s yard.
A 59-year-old man was arrested Monday.
In a release Tuesday, police said their investigation revealed the accused was upset at the homeowners for not hiring him.
The man has been charged with mischief to property under $5,000.
He has since been released on a promise to appear in court Jan. 16.
