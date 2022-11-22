2 injured after stabbing in Toronto, suspect arrested

See more sharing options

Toronto police say two people were injured, one of them in serious condition, after a stabbing on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Caledonia Road and Lotherton Pathway, near Lawrence Avenue, at around 8:50 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found two people with injuries, police said.

Investigators said one man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

The second person sustained only minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, paramedics said.

A male suspect was arrested later that evening, police added.

