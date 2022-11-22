2 injured after stabbing in Toronto, suspect arrested

Toronto police say two people were injured, one of them in serious condition, after a stabbing on Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to Caledonia Road and Lotherton Pathway, near Lawrence Avenue, at around 8:50 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived they found two people with injuries, police said.
Investigators said one man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.
Read more: Toronto police seek 2 men after alleged Scarborough kidnapping
Read More
The second person sustained only minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, paramedics said.
Trending Now
-
Another threat issued against Oakville high school at centre of teacher attire controversy
-
‘Greed has taken over’: Why forced financing has some consumers driving away from buying a vehicle
Trending Now
A male suspect was arrested later that evening, police added.
Comments