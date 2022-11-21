Menu

Features

CRHF Christmas Tree Festival returns after two years of cancellations

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 6:24 pm
The Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation Christmas Tree Festival is returning for the first time in three years. Nov. 21, 2022. View image in full screen
The Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation Christmas Tree Festival is returning for the first time in three years. Nov. 21, 2022. Erik Bay / Global News

For the first time since 2019, the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation (CRHF) Christmas Tree Festival is back at the Enmax Centre.

“We’re excited. (We have) the most sponsors we’ve had in the history of the event — it’s very well-organized,” said Allan Bartolcic, the CRHF’s executive director.

“If day one was any indication, we had about a 25 per cent increase in traffic coming through compared to 2019 and I can just imagine what tonight’s going to look like.”

Read more: Lethbridge server given early Christmas gift: ‘I was in shock’

There are 19 Christmas trees currently on display in the Enmax Centre’s lounge, which is open for public viewing from 12-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

That’s followed by the gala and auction on Wednesday, where the trees will be up for bid.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s various different themes and very unique artistic design that are part of these trees and we’re excited for everybody to join us,” Bartolcic said.

Read more: Did Lethbridge shoppers support local this Christmas?

The last fundraiser three years ago raised more than $160,000 for the foundation.

The money supports programs and services at Chinook Regional Hospital.

It helps the foundation purchase “state-of-the-art equipment and it’s really important for us to do that and dedicate the dollars for that,” Bartolcic said. “We want to attract and retain the best professionals we possibly can in southern Alberta.”

The silent auction opens at 6:30 p.m., with the live auction following at 7:30 p.m.

Parking is free throughout the event.

ChristmasFundraiserChristmas TreeChinook Regional HospitalGalahospital fundraiserChinook Regional Hospital FoundationChristmas Tree FestivalHoliday Fundraiser
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

