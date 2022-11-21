CRHF Christmas Tree Festival returns after two years of cancellations

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time since 2019, the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation (CRHF) Christmas Tree Festival is back at the Enmax Centre.

“We’re excited. (We have) the most sponsors we’ve had in the history of the event — it’s very well-organized,” said Allan Bartolcic, the CRHF’s executive director.

“If day one was any indication, we had about a 25 per cent increase in traffic coming through compared to 2019 and I can just imagine what tonight’s going to look like.”

There are 19 Christmas trees currently on display in the Enmax Centre’s lounge, which is open for public viewing from 12-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

That’s followed by the gala and auction on Wednesday, where the trees will be up for bid.

“There’s various different themes and very unique artistic design that are part of these trees and we’re excited for everybody to join us,” Bartolcic said.

The last fundraiser three years ago raised more than $160,000 for the foundation.

The money supports programs and services at Chinook Regional Hospital.

It helps the foundation purchase “state-of-the-art equipment and it’s really important for us to do that and dedicate the dollars for that,” Bartolcic said. “We want to attract and retain the best professionals we possibly can in southern Alberta.”

The silent auction opens at 6:30 p.m., with the live auction following at 7:30 p.m.

Parking is free throughout the event.