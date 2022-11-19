Menu

Canada

London, Ont. Salvation Army launches annual Christmas Kettle Campaign

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 19, 2022 3:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Salvation Army ready for cold winter months and growing need'
Salvation Army ready for cold winter months and growing need
"We work together as a team to make sure everybody in the community has a warm place to stay." Salvation Army's Mark Stewart talks about the Centre of Hope's cold weather van and community initiatives.

The Salvation Army in London, Ont., has launched its 2022 Christmas Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $550,000 for people and families in need.

The campaign brings in funds for life necessities such as food, clothing and shelter.

Read more: How the City of London, Ont. is planning to ring in the 2022 holiday season

The Salvation Army says it’s seen a dramatic increase in seniors and families with children who need assistance as inflation, economic uncertainty and the pandemic continue on.

The Christmas kettles, which also accept donations through debit and credit cards, will start appearing in 50 different locations throughout London, including at all malls.

Donations also support community programs, including the Christmas Hamper Program and the Salvation Army’s food bank.

Read more: From free meals to hampers and toys, kindness spreads across London, Ont. this holiday season

The Salvation Army in London says it supports more than 1,000 people and families each month.

In 2021, it helped more than 4,100 families at Christmas and gave out more than 6,500 bags of toys.

Click to play video: 'Operation Christmas Child shoebox donation'
Operation Christmas Child shoebox donation
