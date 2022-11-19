London, Ont. Salvation Army launches annual Christmas Kettle Campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The Salvation Army in London, Ont., has launched its 2022 Christmas Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $550,000 for people and families in need.

The campaign brings in funds for life necessities such as food, clothing and shelter.

The Salvation Army says it’s seen a dramatic increase in seniors and families with children who need assistance as inflation, economic uncertainty and the pandemic continue on.

The Christmas kettles, which also accept donations through debit and credit cards, will start appearing in 50 different locations throughout London, including at all malls.

Donations also support community programs, including the Christmas Hamper Program and the Salvation Army’s food bank.

The Salvation Army in London says it supports more than 1,000 people and families each month.

In 2021, it helped more than 4,100 families at Christmas and gave out more than 6,500 bags of toys.