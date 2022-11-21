Menu

Crime

Vancouver woman allegedly mugged at Commercial Drive ATM, suspect charged

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 5:35 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 30-year-old man has been charged with robbery for allegedly mugging a woman at an East Vancouver ATM this weekend.

Vancouver police say the 34-year-old victim was withdrawing cash from a bank machine near Broadway and Commercial Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday night when the incident happened.

Read more: Patrons at Cafe Du Soleil on Commercial Drive robbed at gunpoint: employee

The suspect approached her and asked for a cigarette, police said. When she refused, the man allegedly shoved her against a wall and demanded money.

The victim ran away and called 911, and responding officers located the suspect sleeping inside the ATM vestibule, according to police.

Gregory West is due back in court on Nov. 28.

Court records show West was previously convicted of several offences, including theft, assault and assault with a weapon.

