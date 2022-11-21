Vancouver woman allegedly mugged at Commercial Drive ATM, suspect charged

A 30-year-old man has been charged with robbery for allegedly mugging a woman at an East Vancouver ATM this weekend.
Vancouver police say the 34-year-old victim was withdrawing cash from a bank machine near Broadway and Commercial Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday night when the incident happened.
The suspect approached her and asked for a cigarette, police said. When she refused, the man allegedly shoved her against a wall and demanded money.
The victim ran away and called 911, and responding officers located the suspect sleeping inside the ATM vestibule, according to police.
Gregory West is due back in court on Nov. 28.
Court records show West was previously convicted of several offences, including theft, assault and assault with a weapon.
