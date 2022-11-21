Vehicle knocks out electricity in Prince Albert, Sask. after hitting power pole

The Prince Albert Police Service said parts of the city and surrounding central Saskatchewan area lost power on Saturday due to a vehicle collision.
Officers said they were dispatched to 6th Avenue and River Street West and found that a vehicle had hit a power pole.
Read more: Cowessess chief talks reconciliation in Prince Albert, Sask.
Read More
Police said they learned that an altercation had taken place inside the vehicle just before the crash.
Trending Now
-
Trudeau says he was not briefed on federal candidates allegedly receiving funds from China
-
CSIS head advised Trudeau to invoke Emergencies Act during convoy, inquiry hears
Trending Now
Officers said 36-year-old Timothy Iron was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, willful damage and breach of court-ordered release conditions.
Iron made his first court appearance Monday morning.
Comments