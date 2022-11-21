Menu

Crime

Vehicle knocks out electricity in Prince Albert, Sask. after hitting power pole

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 4:57 pm
Police in Prince Albert said a vehicle collision caused a power outage in the city on Saturday.
The Prince Albert Police Service said parts of the city and surrounding central Saskatchewan area lost power on Saturday due to a vehicle collision.

Officers said they were dispatched to 6th Avenue and River Street West and found that a vehicle had hit a power pole.

Read more: Cowessess chief talks reconciliation in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police said they learned that an altercation had taken place inside the vehicle just before the crash.

Officers said 36-year-old Timothy Iron was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, willful damage and breach of court-ordered release conditions.

Iron made his first court appearance Monday morning.

