Traffic

Driver found dead after semi truck crashes into house near Onoway, Alta.

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 3:25 pm
Onoway crash
Semi tractor and trailer unit colliding into a home on Range Road 23A, south of Township Road 545, near the town of Onoway on Nov. 20, 2022. Supplied: Parkland RCMP

A semi truck crashed into a house near Onoway, Alta., on Sunday afternoon.

Parkland RCMP, Lac Ste Anne Fire and EMS were called to a home on Range Road 23A, south of Township Road 545, at around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 20.

The driver of the semi truck was found dead inside the vehicle when emergency crews were able to get to him.

He’s been identified as a 49-year-old man from Edgerton, Alta.

The two people who live in the home were in another area of the house and were not injured, RCMP said.

Watch: Semi-truck crashes into Vancouver Island home

“Initial indications show that the driver may have suffered a medical event, which lead to the collision,” RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are waiting for the results of the autopsy.

Onoway is about 60 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

