Driver found dead after semi truck crashes into house near Onoway, Alta.

A semi truck crashed into a house near Onoway, Alta., on Sunday afternoon.

Parkland RCMP, Lac Ste Anne Fire and EMS were called to a home on Range Road 23A, south of Township Road 545, at around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 20.

The driver of the semi truck was found dead inside the vehicle when emergency crews were able to get to him.

He’s been identified as a 49-year-old man from Edgerton, Alta.

The two people who live in the home were in another area of the house and were not injured, RCMP said.

“Initial indications show that the driver may have suffered a medical event, which lead to the collision,” RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Investigators are waiting for the results of the autopsy.

Onoway is about 60 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.