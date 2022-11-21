Menu

Crime

Kelowna, B.C. Mounties investigating toddler’s death

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 3:25 pm
An 18-month-old boy was found unresponsive at a home in the 1300 block of Richter Street and when emergency crews made it to the scene they found the  the toddler had died. . View image in full screen
A Kelowna, B.C., home is surrounded in police tape as local Mounties investigate what they say is the unexplained death of a toddler.

An 18-month-old boy was found unresponsive at a home in the 1300 block of Richter Street at around 1 p.m. Sunday, and when emergency crews made it to the scene they found that the toddler had died.

Read more: Kelowna 1-year-old recovering from a ‘possible drug overdose’: RCMP

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the cause of death is unknown and, as such, the Kelowna Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, along with support from Kelowna Investigative Services, the BC Coroner Service and the Ministry of Child Family Development.

“These files are always difficult for every first responder and our investigators are committed to making this investigation the priority that it should be,” Const. Della-Paolera, said.

This investigation is in its early stages; therefore, RCMP will have no further comment.

Click to play video: 'Off duty Kelowna cop runs to help fellow officer'
Off duty Kelowna cop runs to help fellow officer
