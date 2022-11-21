Kelowna, B.C. Mounties investigating toddler’s death

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., home is surrounded in police tape as local Mounties investigate what they say is the unexplained death of a toddler.

An 18-month-old boy was found unresponsive at a home in the 1300 block of Richter Street at around 1 p.m. Sunday, and when emergency crews made it to the scene they found that the toddler had died.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the cause of death is unknown and, as such, the Kelowna Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, along with support from Kelowna Investigative Services, the BC Coroner Service and the Ministry of Child Family Development.

“These files are always difficult for every first responder and our investigators are committed to making this investigation the priority that it should be,” Const. Della-Paolera, said.

This investigation is in its early stages; therefore, RCMP will have no further comment.