20-year-old woman killed in ATV crash on N.S. trail

Police say a 20-year-old Nova Scotia woman has died after an ATV crash on a trail near Brookfield.

Colchester County District RCMP said they launched a search at around 6 p.m. Sunday, after two people were reported missing. They had gone on an ATV ride and had not returned.

“A search was being initiated with the assistance of local ground search and rescue (GSAR) teams when one of the missing, a 21-year-old Salmon River man, contacted emergency services from a residence he had walked to,” police said in a release.

The man, RCMP said, was uninjured but was suffering from exposure to the elements. The man led police, EHS, the fire department and search and rescue crews to a spot on the trail where the crash had happened.

“The passenger of the side-by-side, a 20-year-old Salmon River woman, was located and pronounced deceased at the scene,” RCMP said.

The investigation into the crash continues, along with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.