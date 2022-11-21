1 person found dead in Fort Saskatchewan garage fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been found dead following a garage fire along the 9400 block of 98 Street in Fort Saskatchewan Saturday afternoon.

The person, who was not identified by name, age or gender, was found in the garage by emergency crews, RCMP said in a news release Monday morning.

The deceased was taken to the medical examiner’s office and an autopsy is being conducted, the results of which are expected Tuesday.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are working with the fire investigator to investigate the cause of the fire.

Police do not believe the cause to be suspicious at this time.