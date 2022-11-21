Colorado Springs LGBTQ2 bar shooting: Patrons called ‘heroic’ for halting shooter, saving lives

Send this page to someone via email

Several patrons have been credited with saving countless lives during a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The shooting, which happened Saturday night at Club Q, claimed the lives of five people and injured dozens more. But the quick thinking of clubgoers saved many more lives, authorities say.

At least one patron confronted the suspect and grabbed his handgun before hitting him with it and pinning him down until police arrived minutes later, reports The Associated Press.

View image in full screen R.J. Lewis, centre, attends a vigil at All Souls Unitarian Church with others, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo., following a fatal shooting at gay nightclub Club Q late the night before. RJ Sangosti / The Denver Post via AP)

That customer was one of at least two individuals who city officials say stopped the gunman and were able to limit further bloodshed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Had that individual not intervened this could have been exponentially more tragic,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told AP.

“It’s an incredible act of heroism,” the mayor said Monday on NBC’s Today.

On the Club Q Facebook page, the nightclub thanked “the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

The suspect entered the club a few minutes before midnight Saturday and “immediately started shooting at people, as he moved further inside,” Colorado Springs police Chief Adrian Vasquez told reporters during a news conference Sunday morning. The attack lasted a few minutes before the gunman was pinned down and police arrived on scene.

The suspected gunman, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is in custody and being treated for injuries.

Vasquez said they recovered two firearms at the club.

“I can confirm the suspect used a long rifle during this shooting,” Vasquez said, and an anonymous source told AP that a handgun and additional ammunition magazine were also found at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Winston Yellen places his head on his knees as he pays his respects at a makeshift memorial near Club Q on Nov. 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Helen H. Richardson / MediaNews Group / The Denver Post via Getty Images

Although no motive for the attack has been shared, Suthers told the New York Times the shooting “has all the appearances of being a hate crime.”

Among those injured, several were still in critical condition, hospital officials told the press on Sunday.

7:37 Mass shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado leaves at least 5 dead, 18 hurt: Police

The shooting was reminiscent of the 2016 Pulse club massacre when a gunman killed 49 people at the gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., before he was fatally shot by police.

Story continues below advertisement

Club Q, a long-standing venue in a modest strip mall, was described by many as a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community.

One of the victims was identified as Daniel Aston, 28, a transgender man and bartender at the club who also performed in shows as a dancer, according to a Colorado Public Radio interview with his mother, Sabrina Aston.

“He was the happiest he had ever been,” Sabrina Aston said. “He was thriving and having fun and having friends. It’s just unbelievable. He had so much more life to give to us and to all his friends and to himself.”

View image in full screen Alex Clemons, left, and his daughter Epifania, 11, hug while paying their respects at a makeshift memorial near Club Q on Nov. 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Helen H. Richardson / MediaNews Group / The Denver Post via Getty Images

NBC has identified another victim as Ashley Paugh, a woman from a nearby Colorado town who had travelled to Colorado Springs for a day of fun with a friend.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nothing will ever be the same without her,” her sister, Stephanie Clark, told the outlet. “Right now, I don’t want to laugh. She was a loving, caring person who would do anything for anybody. We’re gonna miss her so much.”

Matthew Haynes, one of the club’s owners, told the New York Times that Club Q has an active shooter protocol, which was “followed to the letter” Saturday night.

Haynes would not reveal the details of what he saw in the aftermath of the shooting, but credited “lots of mini-heroes who were taking people home, making sure people were safe.”

He told the outlet that he didn’t believe the shooter had previously visited the nightclub.

Already questions are being raised about why authorities didn’t seek to take Aldrich’s guns away from him in 2021, when he was arrested after his mother reported he threatened her with a homemade bomb and other weapons.

Though authorities at the time said no explosives were found, gun control advocates are asking why police didn’t try to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law, which would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons his mother says he had. There’s also no public record that prosecutors ever moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen People link together in a chain at a memorial near Club Q where a 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub killing at least five people and injuring 25 others on Nov. 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo. RJ Sangosti / MediaNews Group / The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado has experienced several mass killings, including at Columbine High School in 1999, a movie theatre in suburban Denver in 2012 and at a Boulder supermarket last year.

It was the sixth mass killing this month and came in a year when the nation was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

People took to social media over the weekend to applaud those who stopped the Colorado Spring shooter, but were also critical of the hundreds of armed officers who did not stop the Uvalde shooting.

Unarmed queers in a gay bar in Colorado Springs were able to do what hundreds of armed men couldn't do in Uvalde. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) November 20, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

It’s amazing that two unarmed gay men managed to take down the shooter in Colorado Springs something the entire Uvalde police department FAILED to do during a school shooting. Maybe Drag queen story time with your kids isn’t so bad your kids will obviously be safer. pic.twitter.com/bYyhRIrTiq — Daddy Beamer(Rattler 6 TDs Vs Vols) (@Daddy_Beamer96) November 21, 2022

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Sunday, saying “we must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence” against the LGBTQ+ community.

“While no motive in this attack is yet clear, we know that the (LGBTQ) community has been subjected to horrific hate violence in recent years,” Biden said. “Gun violence continues to have a devastating and particular impact on (LGBTQ) communities across our nation and threats of violence are increasing.”

— With files from Reuters and The Associated Press