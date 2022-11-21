Menu

Crime

$7,500 bitcoin fraud in Thames Centre, Middlesex OPP investigate

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 12:53 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a Thames Centre resident was defrauded $7,500 in bitcoin last week.

On Thursday, at 3:22 p.m., police were contacted after an individual reported being a victim of a fraud.

Read more: $130K of illicit drugs seized from vehicle in stunt driving traffic stop: Middlesex OPP

According to investigators, the victim received a phone call from an unknown number claiming to be an attorney and convinced the individual that an investigation had been opened as they had become a victim of identity fraud.

The caller later convinced the victim to transfer $7,500 in bitcoin to an account that has since been cancelled.

Click to play video: 'Police warn about bitcoin scam'
Police warn about bitcoin scam

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

“Fraud is a multi-billion dollar per year business and modern, tech savvy fraudsters will do their best to create confusion and chaos during interactions, leading victims to react impulsively and hand over their money,” Middlesex OPP wrote in a press release.

Read more: Cryptocurrency fraud ‘exploding’ in Canada, according to consumer advocacy groups

“It is imperative to verify any unsolicited requests before you respond or provide personal information.”

Anyone who might have information about the investigation or who may have been a victim of fraud is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Nanaimo senior wiped out in cryptocurrency scam'
Nanaimo senior wiped out in cryptocurrency scam
