$7,500 bitcoin fraud in Thames Centre, Middlesex OPP investigate

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a Thames Centre resident was defrauded $7,500 in bitcoin last week.

On Thursday, at 3:22 p.m., police were contacted after an individual reported being a victim of a fraud.

According to investigators, the victim received a phone call from an unknown number claiming to be an attorney and convinced the individual that an investigation had been opened as they had become a victim of identity fraud.

The caller later convinced the victim to transfer $7,500 in bitcoin to an account that has since been cancelled.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

“Fraud is a multi-billion dollar per year business and modern, tech savvy fraudsters will do their best to create confusion and chaos during interactions, leading victims to react impulsively and hand over their money,” Middlesex OPP wrote in a press release.

“It is imperative to verify any unsolicited requests before you respond or provide personal information.”

Anyone who might have information about the investigation or who may have been a victim of fraud is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.