Crime

$130K of illicit drugs seized from vehicle in stunt driving traffic stop: Middlesex OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 10:04 am
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A Londoner is facing trafficking charges after OPP seized a large quantity of illicit drugs from a vehicle in Middlesex County last week.

On Thursday at 3 p.m., police say they observed a vehicle on King Street in Thorndale, Thames Centre, travelling at more than double the posted 50km/h speed limit.

Officers say a traffic stop was initiated for stunt driving.

Police later located a large amount of illicit drugs in the vehicle, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine, with a street value of just under $130,000.

A 29-year-old resident of London has been charged with stunt driving and multiple drug trafficking offences.

According to police, the accused was held for a bail hearing.

