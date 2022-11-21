2 arrested after police pull over stolen car in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested over the weekend after a car with an obstructed licence plate was pulled over in downtown Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers spotted the vehicle at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, and eventually pulled it over near the intersection of Park and South streets.

The officers then discovered that the vehicle had been stolen and arrested the occupants.

Police say a 26-year-old-woman from Kitchener, alleged to have been behind the wheel, is facing a lengthy list of charges, including possession of stolen goods over $5,000, being an occupant of a motor vehicle without consent and possession of stolen goods under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: SIU clears Waterloo police of wrongdoing after man breaks hand while in custody

A 45-year-old man, allegedly the passenger, is facing outstanding charges, including theft under $5,000.