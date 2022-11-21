Menu

Crime

2 arrested after police pull over stolen car in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 11:08 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Two people were arrested over the weekend after a car with an obstructed licence plate was pulled over in downtown Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers spotted the vehicle at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, and eventually pulled it over near the intersection of Park and South streets.

Read more: Waterloo police make arrest in break-in at Kitchener bylaw enforcement office

The officers then discovered that the vehicle had been stolen and arrested the occupants.

Police say a 26-year-old-woman from Kitchener, alleged to have been behind the wheel, is facing a lengthy list of charges, including possession of stolen goods over $5,000, being an occupant of a motor vehicle without consent and possession of stolen goods under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: SIU clears Waterloo police of wrongdoing after man breaks hand while in custody

A 45-year-old man, allegedly the passenger, is facing outstanding charges, including theft under $5,000.

