2 arrested after police pull over stolen car in downtown Kitchener

Two people were arrested over the weekend after a car with an obstructed licence plate was pulled over in downtown Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say officers spotted the vehicle at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, and eventually pulled it over near the intersection of Park and South streets.
Read more: Waterloo police make arrest in break-in at Kitchener bylaw enforcement office
The officers then discovered that the vehicle had been stolen and arrested the occupants.
-
Jason David Frank, star of ‘Power Rangers,’ dead at 49
-
World Cup chaos: Qatar riot police push back crowds at fan zone
Police say a 26-year-old-woman from Kitchener, alleged to have been behind the wheel, is facing a lengthy list of charges, including possession of stolen goods over $5,000, being an occupant of a motor vehicle without consent and possession of stolen goods under $5,000.
A 45-year-old man, allegedly the passenger, is facing outstanding charges, including theft under $5,000.
Comments