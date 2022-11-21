Gunshots heard outside of Cole Harbour home during gathering, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say there was evidence of gunshots outside of a home in Cole Harbour, where a number of people were gathered early Sunday morning.

In a release, police said it was reported at 3:20 a.m. Sunday that multiple shots were fired on Fireside Drive.

“No injuries were reported,” police said.

When RCMP officers arrived to the street, a blue SUV left the scene quickly “and was abandoned nearby.”

According to police, two men were seen running from the SUV and have not been found since. There is no available description of the suspects.

RCMP said “evidence of gunshots” was found and ask anyone with information to contact police.

The investigation is ongoing.