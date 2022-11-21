Menu

Crime

Gunshots heard outside of Cole Harbour home during gathering, police say

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 8:46 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 21'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 21
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia RCMP say there was evidence of gunshots outside of a home in Cole Harbour, where a number of people were gathered early Sunday morning.

In a release, police said it was reported at 3:20 a.m. Sunday that multiple shots were fired on Fireside Drive.

“No injuries were reported,” police said.

Read more: N.S. man killed in off-highway vehicle crash in East Margaretsville

When RCMP officers arrived to the street, a blue SUV left the scene quickly “and was abandoned nearby.”

According to police, two men were seen running from the SUV and have not been found since. There is no available description of the suspects.

RCMP said “evidence of gunshots” was found and ask anyone with information to contact police.

The investigation is ongoing.

