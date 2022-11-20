N.S. man killed in off-highway vehicle crash in East Margaretsville

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 72-year-old man from Berwick, N.S. died Saturday evening, following an off-highway vehicle crash in East Margaretsville.

RCMP said officers responded to the single-vehicle crash on a trail off Bishop Mountain Road at around 7 p.m.

“RCMP officers learned that a group had been off-roading when one of the off-highway vehicles overturned near an embankment, ejecting the driver,” police said in a release Sunday.

“The driver, a 72-year-old man from Berwick, sustained significant injuries.”

EHS paramedics also responded. The man died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP said the vehicle’s passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.