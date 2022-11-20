Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. man killed in off-highway vehicle crash in East Margaretsville

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 4:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Nov. 18'
Global News at 6 Halifax: Nov. 18
Global News at 6 Halifax from Nov. 18, 2022.

A 72-year-old man from Berwick, N.S. died Saturday evening, following an off-highway vehicle crash in East Margaretsville.

RCMP said officers responded to the single-vehicle crash on a trail off Bishop Mountain Road at around 7 p.m.

Read more: ‘Hazardous winter conditions’ expected in northern Cape Breton

“RCMP officers learned that a group had been off-roading when one of the off-highway vehicles overturned near an embankment, ejecting the driver,” police said in a release Sunday.

Trending Now

“The driver, a 72-year-old man from Berwick, sustained significant injuries.”

EHS paramedics also responded. The man died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP said the vehicle’s passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement
RCMPFatal CrashKings District RCMPOHVOff-highway vehicleNS fatal crashNS fatal collision
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers