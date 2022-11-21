ANALYSIS: Captain-less Jets already know who deserves the ‘C’

There are six teams in the National Hockey League without a captain. The Winnipeg Jets are one of those, and as the season progresses toward a third full month, it’s not likely an announcement is forthcoming any time soon.

While fans wait for the day the next captain is named by the Jets — the third in franchise history behind Andrew Ladd and Blake Wheeler — it’s likely the heir apparent is already understood inside the team’s dressing room.

Of course, there are a trio of obvious choices to assume the duties of Winnipeg’s vacant captaincy with three players already wearing letters as assistants.

Indeed, there will certainly be some lobbying within the ranks for Mark Scheifele or Josh Morrissey — the charter members of that group — to progress into the role. In fact, a lawn sign or two around the city could reflect that sentiment in time, as well.

But make no mistake, the next captain of the team is likely going to be Adam Lowry. From this chair, for good and many reasons, he’s the only choice even though he was only anointed a letter to start this season.

The 29-year-old is everything you want in a leader: committed, humble, driven, competitive, congenial and tough. Lowry is signed long-term and has embraced the community since turning pro, working with charities and leading on the ice and off it in any situation.

He’s the type of person that brings others along — perhaps the most important trait of an NHL captain. Moreover, Lowry gets it.

Now, can a third-line centre be the captain of an NHL team? Well, as one former NHL player who makes Winnipeg home mentioned recently, as long as he has the respect of the room. That — with certainty, we understand — is not in question.

Yes, the Jets are one of six NHL teams without a captain. That doesn’t, however, mean they don’t already know who the next one is going to be… or already is.