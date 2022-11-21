Bancroft man charged with child pornography, luring following online investigation: OPP

See more sharing options

A Bancroft, Ont., resident faces child pornography and luring charges following an online investigation by OPP.

According to Bancroft OPP, as part of an investigation with the OPP’s child sexual exploitation unit, officers executed a search warrant at a residence.

The search led to the arrest of a man on Nov. 14.

Richard Carroll, 46, was arrested and charged with luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication, distribution of child pornography and invitation to sexual touching.

He has been in custody since his arrest with a future court date, OPP said Monday.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or information regarding internet child exploitation to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.