Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Child in eastern Ontario dies of influenza

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 8:41 am
Child in eastern Ontario dies of influenza - image View image in full screen
Global News Kingston

A child who tested positive for influenza has died, according to the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

“We are saddened by this tragic death,” the acting medical officer of health, Dr. Linna Li, said in a statement to Global News. “Death is an infrequent outcome due to influenza infections.”

LGL Public Heath did not provide the age of the child, or whether they had any pre-existing conditions.

Read more: Ontario prepares for flu season

According to public health, the flu is the primary respiratory virus circulating in the LGL region, with more cases this year than last.

Trending Now

“Because we have not had significant flu circulation in the past two winters, people may be more susceptible to influenza infection than usual,” Li said. “We are currently seeing more cases of flu in the LGL region, and earlier in the year than in typical winter respiratory seasons.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada now seeing ‘influenza epidemic’ as flu cases continue to climb, PHAC says

Public health is urging people to get their flu shot to reduce the risk of infection and severe outcomes. Everyone over six months of age is eligible to get a flu shot. Other layers of protection against the flu include staying home when sick, washing hands frequently and wearing a mask.

FluInfluenzaFlu ShotLGLLGL health unitLeeds Grenville and Lanark District Health UnitFlu DeathLeeds Grenville And Lanarkinfluenza deathchild flu death
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers