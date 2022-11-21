Child in eastern Ontario dies of influenza

Send this page to someone via email

A child who tested positive for influenza has died, according to the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

“We are saddened by this tragic death,” the acting medical officer of health, Dr. Linna Li, said in a statement to Global News. “Death is an infrequent outcome due to influenza infections.”

LGL Public Heath did not provide the age of the child, or whether they had any pre-existing conditions.

According to public health, the flu is the primary respiratory virus circulating in the LGL region, with more cases this year than last.

“Because we have not had significant flu circulation in the past two winters, people may be more susceptible to influenza infection than usual,” Li said. “We are currently seeing more cases of flu in the LGL region, and earlier in the year than in typical winter respiratory seasons.”

Public health is urging people to get their flu shot to reduce the risk of infection and severe outcomes. Everyone over six months of age is eligible to get a flu shot. Other layers of protection against the flu include staying home when sick, washing hands frequently and wearing a mask.