Canada

Section of Penticton, B.C. lake-to-lake bike route complete, roads reopen

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 6:26 pm
Back in August of 2021, the City of Penticton held an official opening of the first sections of the new lake-to-lake bike route. View image in full screen
Back in August of 2021, the City of Penticton held an official opening of the first sections of the new lake-to-lake bike route. Courtesy: Richard Cannings

Construction on the latest section of Penticton, B.C.’s lake-to-Lake bike route has wrapped up.

On Friday, main corridors including Duncan Avenue and Atkinson Street Bridge fully reopened to vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists following the completion of the latest section.

With the addition of the protected bike lane, the city is reminding drivers to watch for traffic pattern changes.

Read more: Official grand opening held for Penticton’s lake-to-lake cycling route

Those changes include:

  • A new signalized intersection at Duncan Avenue and Atkinson Street.
  • A new cyclist-activated signal and pedestrian crossing at Baker Street and Duncan Avenue.
  • The widening of Atkinson Street Bridge at Ellis Creek to accommodate all users.
  • Line marking changes at the intersections of Duncan Avenue and Main Street, as well as Warren Avenue and Main Street.

“The city would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during the construction process,” read the City of Penticton press release.

“In addition to the new bike lane, improvements including upgrades to storm water management infrastructure, enhanced lighting along the entire corridor, and increased sidewalk connectivity will provide increased safety for all users.”

Click to play video: 'Downtown merchants urge Penticton City Hall to put brakes on bike route during pandemic'
Downtown merchants urge Penticton City Hall to put brakes on bike route during pandemic

The approximately $8-million project is a 6.7 kilometre protected bike lane through the centre of the city.

Currently, 3.8 kilometres of the lake-to-lake route is complete and another 650 metres will be added in early 2023. The final section is expected to be completed next year.

“Once complete, the route will be the spine in the city’s cycling network and a key part of the city’s shift to a complete transportation system that supports all modes of transportation, helps meet environmental objectives and uses infrastructure wisely,” read the City of Penticton press release.

Click to play video: '‘The current infrastructure is failing’: Penticton cyclists call for improvements'
‘The current infrastructure is failing’: Penticton cyclists call for improvements
