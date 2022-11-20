Section of Penticton, B.C. lake-to-lake bike route complete, roads reopen

Send this page to someone via email

Construction on the latest section of Penticton, B.C.’s lake-to-Lake bike route has wrapped up.

On Friday, main corridors including Duncan Avenue and Atkinson Street Bridge fully reopened to vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists following the completion of the latest section.

With the addition of the protected bike lane, the city is reminding drivers to watch for traffic pattern changes.

Those changes include:

A new signalized intersection at Duncan Avenue and Atkinson Street.

A new cyclist-activated signal and pedestrian crossing at Baker Street and Duncan Avenue.

The widening of Atkinson Street Bridge at Ellis Creek to accommodate all users.

Line marking changes at the intersections of Duncan Avenue and Main Street, as well as Warren Avenue and Main Street.

“The city would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during the construction process,” read the City of Penticton press release.

“In addition to the new bike lane, improvements including upgrades to storm water management infrastructure, enhanced lighting along the entire corridor, and increased sidewalk connectivity will provide increased safety for all users.”

The approximately $8-million project is a 6.7 kilometre protected bike lane through the centre of the city.

Currently, 3.8 kilometres of the lake-to-lake route is complete and another 650 metres will be added in early 2023. The final section is expected to be completed next year.

“Once complete, the route will be the spine in the city’s cycling network and a key part of the city’s shift to a complete transportation system that supports all modes of transportation, helps meet environmental objectives and uses infrastructure wisely,” read the City of Penticton press release.