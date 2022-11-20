Man dies after possible medical emergency behind wheel, pedestrian in hospital

A 74-year-old man is dead and a 33-year-old woman is in hospital after a collision Sunday morning in Montreal’s Verdun borough.
Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the incident happened at around 10: 30 a.m near the intersection of Bannantyne Street and Brown Avenue.
Read more: Woman, 89, dies after being struck by vehicle in Montreal
Brabant said preliminary witness reports obtained by officers indicate a vehicle, driven by a 74-year-old man, hit another vehicle before striking a pedestrian and injuring her.
She was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries to her lower body.
The 74-year-old man was also taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Brabant said the victim may have had a stroke or a heart attack before losing control of his car.
Read more: Hit-and-run in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough leaves one man in critical condition: police
The driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the collision.
Collision experts were at the scene on Sunday to investigate.
Comments