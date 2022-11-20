Man dies after possible medical emergency behind wheel, pedestrian in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A 74-year-old man is dead and a 33-year-old woman is in hospital after a collision Sunday morning in Montreal’s Verdun borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the incident happened at around 10: 30 a.m near the intersection of Bannantyne Street and Brown Avenue.

Brabant said preliminary witness reports obtained by officers indicate a vehicle, driven by a 74-year-old man, hit another vehicle before striking a pedestrian and injuring her.

She was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries to her lower body.

The 74-year-old man was also taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brabant said the victim may have had a stroke or a heart attack before losing control of his car.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the collision.

Collision experts were at the scene on Sunday to investigate.