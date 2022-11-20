Menu

Canada

Man dies after possible medical emergency behind wheel, pedestrian in hospital

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 4:10 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A 74-year-old man is dead and a 33-year-old woman is in hospital after a collision Sunday morning in Montreal’s Verdun borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the incident happened at around 10: 30 a.m near the intersection of Bannantyne Street and Brown Avenue.

Brabant said preliminary witness reports obtained by officers indicate a vehicle, driven by a 74-year-old man, hit another vehicle before striking a pedestrian and injuring her.

Trending Now

She was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries to her lower body.

The 74-year-old man was also taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brabant said the victim may have had a stroke or a heart attack before losing control of his car.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the collision.

Collision experts were at the scene on Sunday to investigate.

