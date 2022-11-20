‘Hazardous winter conditions’ expected in northern Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

Winter storm warnings have been issued for the Cape Breton Highlands, where it’s expected up to 35 cm of snow could fall beginning Sunday evening.

Environment Canada issued the warnings for Inverness County – Mabou and north, as well as Victoria County. The forecaster is calling for maximum wind gusts of 90 km/h.

“Above-freezing temperatures near sea level are expected to prevent severe winter conditions. In these areas, 10 to 15 cm are expected over a 12 to 18-hour period,” read Environment Canada’s alert.

“Winds will gust to 90 km/h in exposed coastal areas, but blowing snow will be limited, again due to temperatures remaining above freezing. Visibility reductions along the coast will be caused by the rate of snowfall.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hazardous winter conditions are expected, and the warning asks people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, especially since conditions can deteriorate quickly.