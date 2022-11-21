Calgary family desperate for answers after 17 Avenue hit and run killed daughter

Send this page to someone via email

On Oct. 27, Aloka Akot was crossing 17 Avenue S.E. northbound when a dark-coloured sedan travelling west on the same road approached the intersection at 44 Street S.E. and struck the woman just before 8 p.m.

The 27 year old was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre, where, a day later, her family made the difficult decision to take her off life support.

She is being remembered as beautiful, kind-hearted and strong.

“Aloka always said she wanted to be a doctor… a social worker,” said Joseph Wol, Aloka’s father. “Aloka liked to help people.”

Calgary police say the vehicle that hit her did not stay at the scene. Officers have seized a car they believe was involved in the incident but are still looking for the driver.

“It’s still painful because we still don’t know,” Wol said.

The family held a memorial for Aloka on Saturday but say they can’t move forward while so many questions remain unanswered.

Family members are now pleading for the driver, or anyone with information on the incident, to come forward.

“Any friends, brothers and sisters that talk to him, it’s better to show yourself because Aloka is innocent,” said Wol. “I hope this person comes out and shows themselves because it’s an accident. We can calm down a little bit if we know who did it.”

Gar Gar, a local community leader, knows Aloka through social events and says her death has left the local Sudanese community grieving.

According to Gar, Calgary’s Sudanese community has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the past few years, and death’s like Aloka’s add to the pain.

“The community goes as a family [to grieve] but then you start seeing different crying because it brings back another memory,” explained Gar. “We don’t just go to bury one child, we go and revisit almost 100 children who are in that cemetery.”

Gar says answers are needed to help those mourning move forward.

“The best thing that person can do is to ease the pain for the community and come forward,” said Gar. “To just give us that closure and know that we will put Aloka to rest.”

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is asked to contact CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

A gofundme has been created to help with funeral costs.

— With files from Meghan Cobb, Global News