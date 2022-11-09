Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was sent to hospital Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Calgary.

Calgary police said the pedestrian was struck in the area of 16 Avenue NW and 12 Street NW at around 8:20 p.m.

The pedestrian, who police believe is 50 to 60 years old, suffered possibly life-threatening, life-altering injuries, the Calgary Police Service told Global News Tuesday night.

Officers said the driver stayed at the scene.

The intersection was closed by police Tuesday night while officers conducted the investigation. The intersection has since reopened.