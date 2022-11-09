Menu

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in northwest Calgary

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 8:51 am
Calgary police said the pedestrian was struck in the area of 16 Avenue NW and 12 Street NW at around 8:20 p.m.  View image in full screen
Calgary police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of 16 Avenue NW and 12 Street NW at around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Global News

A pedestrian was sent to hospital Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Calgary.

Calgary police said the pedestrian was struck in the area of 16 Avenue NW and 12 Street NW at around 8:20 p.m.

The pedestrian, who police believe is 50 to 60 years old, suffered possibly life-threatening, life-altering injuries, the Calgary Police Service told Global News Tuesday night.

Officers said the driver stayed at the scene.

The intersection was closed by police Tuesday night while officers conducted the investigation. The intersection has since reopened.

