Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: What’s your opinion on encores at concerts?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted November 21, 2022 9:00 am
Nick Dika, left to right, and Max Kerman of the Arkells, perform at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Friday, August 13, 2021. The concert marked the first live event for the band in 17 months due to COVID-19 restrictions. View image in full screen
Nick Dika, left to right, and Max Kerman of the Arkells, perform at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Friday, August 13, 2021. The concert marked the first live event for the band in 17 months due to COVID-19 restrictions. CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Years ago, an act would only come onstage for an encore–i.e. play a few more songs that they hadn’t planned on performing–if the crowd kept screaming and applauding and refusing to leave the building.

But over the years, encores have become baked into the concert experience. The performers take a few minutes to grab a drink, a shot of oxygen, or maybe (just sayin’) a little sniffy-sniffy. They then reappear on stage to perform the hits they didn’t play as part of the main set, complete with lighting cues and special effects.

Trending Now

Hardly spontaneous, right? So what’s the point?

Some artists love the drama of it all and the ego-boosting that comes with it. Prince was known to come back up to seven times in a single gig. But then this article appeared in the Washington Post over the weekend, saying that more and more acts are considering encores to be passé and gauche.

Story continues below advertisement

How do you feel about encores? Yes, no, or you don’t care either way?

Take the survey here.

 

 

TwitterConcertAlan CrossPollSurveyPrinceEncores
© 2022 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers