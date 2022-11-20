Menu

Canada

Trudeau promises $16.5 M in aid for Haiti, justice as Francophonie summit closes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2022 8:44 am
Trudeau meets with French-speaking nations in Tunisia amid geopolitical turmoil
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began a brief visit to Tunisia on Saturday as part of what his foreign affairs minister described as a fight for power on the continent between democratic and authoritarian states. On the agenda is chaos in Haiti, soaring food prices, citizen mistrust of governments and anxiety over the language’s role in the digital age. Mackenzie Gray explains.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is announcing $16.5 million to help stabilize Haiti.

At a summit of French-speaking countries in Tunisia, Trudeau announced $8 million for humanitarian aid, delivered by the United Nations.

There is also funding to weed out corruption and prosecute gender-based violence.

Read more: Canada sanctions 3 more Haitian elites over ‘illicit’ support to armed gangs

Haiti’s government has called for an international military intervention to combat gangs who have strangled access to fuel and critical supplies in the middle of a worsening cholera outbreak.

The United States has said Canada would be an ideal leader for such a military intervention, but Ottawa has suggested other ways to help Haiti.

Trudeau’s announcement came as the Francophonie summit in Tunisia draws to a close, and he’ll return to Ottawa on Monday morning.

