Maple Leafs play the Islanders following Nylander’s 2-goal showing

New York Islanders (11-6-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Islanders after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

Toronto has a 9-5-3 record overall and a 7-2-2 record on its home ice. The Maple Leafs have given up 46 goals while scoring 50 for a +4 scoring differential.

New York is 11-6-0 overall and 5-5-0 in road games. The Islanders have given up 43 goals while scoring 57 for a +14 scoring differential.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Maple Leafs won 4-2 in the previous matchup. Nylander led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has four goals and 18 assists for the Maple Leafs. Nylander has scored six goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 19 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-1-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), T.J. Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.