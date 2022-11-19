Menu

Politics

Elizabeth May chosen to return as federal Green Party leader, promising to share the role

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2022 8:25 pm
Elizabeth May View image in full screen
Co-leadership candidates Jonathan Pedneault and Elizabeth May pose for a photo before the new leader of the Green Party is chosen in Ottawa on Saturday, November 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Elizabeth May was chosen to return as leader of the Green Party of Canada after running on a promise to share the role with Jonathan Pedneault.

May, the longtime member of Parliament from British Columbia who led the party from 2006 to 2019, won the leadership race on the sixth ballot, after the other candidates were eliminated.

Read more: Federal Green Party to announce new leader after week-long voting period

She joined the race committing to name Pedneault as deputy leader, and the two will seek to amend the party’s constitution to allow for an official co-leadership model.

Pedneault is from Montreal and an expert on crisis situations who has investigated abuses in war zones, including Afghanistan.

The other co-leadership pair that ran as candidates, non-profit organizers Anna Keenan, who placed second, and Chad Walcott, had argued their fresh faces are what the party needs as it looks to move on from a disappointing result in the 2021 election and turmoil within the ranks.

Sarah Gabrielle Baron and Simon Gnocchini-Messier, who both ran unsuccessfully for the party in past elections, rounded out the roster of candidates.

