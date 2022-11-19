Bombers fans gearing up for Grey Cup championship game

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans are gearing up for the Grey Cup championship game in Regina on Sunday.

The Bombers are the defending CFL champions, winning the coveted Grey Cup in 2021 and 2019.

And fans are pulling for them to take home the cup for a third consecutive year, some sticking to past traditions.

“Ashley and I always wear the same outfit, every Bomber game. We are super consistent. We’re super superstitious.” said Karmen Britton, Bomber fan.

The sport is bringing these friends together.

“Ivy and myself and Ashley have always watched football games together. That’s how we actually became friends. It’s like through the Bombers.” Britton said.

These fans were not able to be at the game in person, but they are going to make it a memorable night nonetheless.

“We’re all going to have a couple of friends over and have some pizzas and taco dip and watch the game. Pretty much recreating what happened last year because we’re very superstitious.”

Game night is a big night for fans but it is also a big night for local restaurants, who are preparing for a full house.

“We got all the tables set up. We’ve got all the prizes, we’ve got all the pools going, we’ve got trivia and we’ve got the big screens,” said Tony Siwicki, Silver Heights Restaurant Owner.

“The dining room is all set up for the grey cup as well…It’s a different kind of family, right, the Bomber family and you see when you walk in here, every single Bomber game, we’ve got the exact same people, the same colours.”

The 109th Grey Cup kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. CST.

— With files from Rosanna Hempel