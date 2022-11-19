Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Plane bound for New York lands safely in Halifax after mechanical diversion

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 19, 2022 4:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Nov. 18'
Global News at 6 Halifax: Nov. 18
Global News at 6 Halifax from Nov. 18, 2022.

A plane on its way to New York landed safely in Halifax after it was forced to divert due to a mechanical issue.

In an email, Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase said airport emergency staff were on standby Saturday afternoon to assist Iberia Airlines Flight 6251, which was travelling from Madrid to New York.

However, the team stood down after the plane safely landed, said Chase.

Trending Now

Read more: U.S. defence secretary stresses importance of continued support for Ukraine

“We don’t speak on behalf of the airlines so I can’t confirm the nature of the declared emergency other than that it was mechanical related diversion,” she said.

Chase could not say when the plane will continue to its final destination in New York.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Iberia Airlines, which is based out of Spain, for further details.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, the plane landed in Halifax at 3:43 p.m.

Halifax Stanfield International Airporthalifax airportplane divertedHalifax International AirportMechanical IssueTiffany ChaseHalifax emergency landinghalifax airport diversioniberia airlines
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers