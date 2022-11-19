Plane bound for New York lands safely in Halifax after mechanical diversion

Send this page to someone via email

A plane on its way to New York landed safely in Halifax after it was forced to divert due to a mechanical issue.

In an email, Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase said airport emergency staff were on standby Saturday afternoon to assist Iberia Airlines Flight 6251, which was travelling from Madrid to New York.

However, the team stood down after the plane safely landed, said Chase.

“We don’t speak on behalf of the airlines so I can’t confirm the nature of the declared emergency other than that it was mechanical related diversion,” she said.

Chase could not say when the plane will continue to its final destination in New York.

Global News has reached out to Iberia Airlines, which is based out of Spain, for further details.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, the plane landed in Halifax at 3:43 p.m.