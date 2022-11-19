Canada sanctions 3 more Haitian elites over ‘illicit’ support to armed gangs

Send this page to someone via email

Canada has announced additional sanctions on Haitian political elites who “provide illicit financial and operational support to armed gangs,” a news release from Global Affairs Canada said Saturday.

Three new individuals have been sanctioned and a dealings prohibition has been imposed on them, which effectively freezes any assets they may hold in Canada, according to the statement.

Since the 2021 assassination of former Haitian president Jovenel Moïse, Haiti has been dealing with several internal issues — the situation escalated severely in September when Haitian gangs blocked a gas depot that resulted in fuel shortages.

On Nov. 4, the Canadian government announced sanctions against Joseph Lambert, president of Haiti’s Senate, and Youri Latortue, a former Senate president, for their participation in “gross and systematic human rights violations” and engaging in acts that “threaten the peace, security, and stability of Haiti.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the statement released Saturday, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said the government will continue to put “pressure on armed gangs and their supporters to help the people of Haiti emerge from this crisis and restore peace and security in their country.”

“We will consider additional sanctions against individuals and entities in Haiti and other measures to end the ongoing violence,” Joly added.

More to come…