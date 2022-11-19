Menu

Canada

Canada sanctions 3 more Haitian elites over ‘illicit’ support to armed gangs

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted November 19, 2022 1:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada ‘extremely concerned’ with violence in Haiti, looking for more sanctions: Joly'
Canada ‘extremely concerned’ with violence in Haiti, looking for more sanctions: Joly
Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said on Tuesday that the government is “extremely concerned” with ongoing gang violence in Haiti and has sent equipment to help the national police maintain order in the country. She added she’s had several conversations with regional counterparts and is working with other countries on imposing sanctions upon groups inciting violence in Haiti – Oct 18, 2022

Canada has announced additional sanctions on Haitian political elites who “provide illicit financial and operational support to armed gangs,” a news release from Global Affairs Canada said Saturday.

Three new individuals have been sanctioned and a dealings prohibition has been imposed on them, which effectively freezes any assets they may hold in Canada, according to the statement.

Since the 2021 assassination of former Haitian president Jovenel Moïse, Haiti has been dealing with several internal issues — the situation escalated severely in September when Haitian gangs blocked a gas depot that resulted in fuel shortages.

Read more: Canada sanctions Haitian gang leader Jimmy Chérizier over humanitarian crisis

On Nov. 4, the Canadian government announced sanctions against Joseph Lambert, president of Haiti’s Senate, and Youri Latortue, a former Senate president, for their participation in “gross and systematic human rights violations” and engaging in acts that “threaten the peace, security, and stability of Haiti.”

In the statement released Saturday, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said the government will continue to put “pressure on armed gangs and their supporters to help the people of Haiti emerge from this crisis and restore peace and security in their country.”

“We will consider additional sanctions against individuals and entities in Haiti and other measures to end the ongoing violence,” Joly added.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Thousands protest in Haiti against Canada, U.S. sending police and military supplies'
Thousands protest in Haiti against Canada, U.S. sending police and military supplies
