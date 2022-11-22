Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hastings, Prince Edward public health confirms first outbreak of influenza A

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 9:36 am
Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health has declared it's first outbreak of Influenza A. View image in full screen
Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health has declared it's first outbreak of Influenza A. Global News

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is urging residents to get their flu vaccines following the first confirmed outbreak of influenza A in the region.

On Friday the health agency confirmed the seasonal outbreak at Hastings Centennial Manor long-term care home.

Read more: Pharmacies warn against substituting adult meds for kids

The county’s medical officer of health, Dr. Ethan Toumishey, is urging residents to get their flu shot as soon as possible to reduce their risk of severe illness, and help protect the community.

“This is going to be a difficult respiratory virus season, and we are already seeing children being hospitalized at much higher rates than usual due to respiratory infections,” said Dr. Toumishey in a statement.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The best thing you can do to protect yourself and the most vulnerable members of our community — children, the elderly and the immunocompromised — is to get your annual flu shot, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and follow the simple steps we know are effective in limiting the spread of viruses,” he added.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor recommends masking as pediatric hospitals see unprecedented surge'
Ontario’s top doctor recommends masking as pediatric hospitals see unprecedented surge

 

Public healthFlu Shotlong-term care homeInfluenza AHastings Prince EdwardInfluenza outbreakHastings Centennial Manor
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers