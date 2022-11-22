Hastings, Prince Edward public health confirms first outbreak of influenza A

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is urging residents to get their flu vaccines following the first confirmed outbreak of influenza A in the region.

On Friday the health agency confirmed the seasonal outbreak at Hastings Centennial Manor long-term care home.

The county’s medical officer of health, Dr. Ethan Toumishey, is urging residents to get their flu shot as soon as possible to reduce their risk of severe illness, and help protect the community.

“This is going to be a difficult respiratory virus season, and we are already seeing children being hospitalized at much higher rates than usual due to respiratory infections,” said Dr. Toumishey in a statement.

“The best thing you can do to protect yourself and the most vulnerable members of our community — children, the elderly and the immunocompromised — is to get your annual flu shot, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and follow the simple steps we know are effective in limiting the spread of viruses,” he added.