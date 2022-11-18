Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Suspect charged in Richmond double stabbing, RCMP say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 7:59 pm
Charges laid in double stabbing next to Richmond RCMP detachment
WATCH: Charges have been laid in a stabbing that happened next to the Richmond RCMP detachment.

A man has been charged in connection with a double stabbing in Richmond, B.C.

Police said Friday Andrew Patrick Weynes was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday.

RCMP responded to the call in the 11000 block of No. 5 Road, at around 11 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Read more: Two in hospital, one in custody after Richmond, B.C. stabbing

When police arrived they found two victims suffering from apparent stab wounds.

“Through coordinated efforts with multiple police jurisdictions and integrated units throughout the Lower Mainland, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident shortly after 12 p.m.,” said Cpl. Adriana O’Malley.

Read more: Man accused of first-degree murder of B.C. Mountie appears in court

Richmond RCMP’s serious crime unit is leading the investigation.

“This type of violent attack has a huge impact, not only on the employees at the business and their families but on the community as a whole,” said Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh, Richmond RCMP major crimes unit commander.

“We hope (for the public that) knowing a suspect has been charged and remanded in custody brings a sense of relief to those both directly and indirectly involved.”

Emotional testimony from stabbed Vancouver cop at coroner’s inquest
