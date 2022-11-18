Menu

Traffic

Distracted driving blitz nets 20 tickets in 2 hours, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 5:30 pm
File photo. Police say the distracted driving blitz happened on Thursday, beside Raymer Elementary School. View image in full screen
File photo. Police say the distracted driving blitz happened on Thursday, beside Raymer Elementary School. Global News / File

In a two-hour span, outside a school zone this week, Kelowna RCMP say they issued 20 distracted driving tickets.

Police say the distracted driving blitz happened on Thursday, beside Raymer Elementary School.

That amounted to a ticket being issued every six minutes, said RCMP, adding 10 other drivers managed to avoid being fined because officers were unable to keep up.

Read more: RCMP issue distracted driving warning after Alberta man wracks up 13th offence

“Considering this location was inside a school zone and the roads being icy, these numbers are very concerning to all us,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Police say every distracted driving ticket comes with a $368 fine plus four driver penalty points.

“This could result in a further penalty. If a driver has four or more points at the end of 12 months that person will pay a driver penalty point premium,” said RCMP.

According to ICBC, on average, 76 people die yearly in crashes where distracted driving is a contributing factor.

Further, distracted driving accounts for 27 per cent of all fatal vehicle crashes in B.C.

Since 2010, it has been illegal for drivers to use a handheld device, including while stopped at a red light or a stop sign.

ICBC says studies show that when drivers use a handheld device, their visual attention is reduced by about half, and drivers are five times more likely to crash when they’re on the phone.

