Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec man charged with terrorism in Haitian coup plot will contest charges: lawyer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2022 4:26 pm
A person holds a photo of late Haitian president Jovenel Moïse during his memorial ceremony at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The RCMP says a Lévis, Que., man is facing terrorism charges stemming from allegations he planned a terrorist act to overthrow the Moïse government and take power. View image in full screen
A person holds a photo of late Haitian president Jovenel Moïse during his memorial ceremony at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The RCMP says a Lévis, Que., man is facing terrorism charges stemming from allegations he planned a terrorist act to overthrow the Moïse government and take power. Matias Delacroix/AP/The Canadian Press

The lawyer for a Quebec man charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moïse says his client will fight the charges.

On Thursday, the RCMP said Gerald Nicolas, 51, will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.

Nicolas is charged with leaving Canada to facilitate a terrorist activity, facilitating a terrorist activity and providing property for terrorist purposes.

Read more: Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government

Police say their investigation of Nicolas is not related to the July 2021 assassination of Moïse.

Trending Now

A sworn statement filed by the RCMP to obtain a search warrant describes several aspects of the alleged plot contained in message exchanges, including securing land on the Dominican-Haitian border, acquiring supplies to set up a camp for up to 50 people and travel to Cuba, Colombia, Panama and the Dominican Republic to secure manpower and weapons.

Story continues below advertisement

Defence lawyer Tiago Murias said he is waiting for the Crown to disclose evidence but Nicolas intends to contest the charges and will plead not guilty.

Click to play video: 'Thousands protest in Haiti against Canada, U.S. sending police and military supplies'
Thousands protest in Haiti against Canada, U.S. sending police and military supplies
RCMPTerrorismHaitiTerrorism chargesJovenel MoiseTerrorist activityGerald NicolasGerald Nicolas chargesHaiti coupJovenel Moise government
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers