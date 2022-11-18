South Deerfoot Trail improvements to begin in spring: province

Send this page to someone via email

Work to improve a busy section of Deerfoot Trail in Calgary is taking a step forward after the cancellation of a previous provincial plan.

Speaking Friday afternoon at the Calgary Chamber, Premier Danielle Smith announced the request for proposals (RFP) for work along Deerfoot between Glenmore Trail S.W. and the Ivor Strong Bridge has gone out to industry, with work expected to start in spring 2023 and be completed in four years.

Smith referenced her time as a radio talk show host, saying she would complain about that seven kilometre stretch of provincial highway “every day.”

“So now I’m in a position to do something about it and hopefully we’ll be able to solve that problem for all Calgarians who use it,” the premier said.

“Deerfoot Trail is Alberta’s busiest road. It has about 180,000 vehicles on it per day. And as the city grows, traffic is going to grow with it, leading to longer travel times and delays for business.”

The work involves adding a lane in each direction, twinning the Ivor Strong Bridge and improving traffic flow between Southland Drive S.W. and Anderson Road S.W./Bow Bottom Trail S.W. Seven new bridges will be built as part of the work.

The changes are expected to reduce morning commutes by 15 per cent and evening commutes by 22 per cent at peak travel hours.

“It’s a major artery for the province, not just a major trade corridor going north and south throughout the province, but it also connects the Calgary International Airport.”

Dreeshen was named to the transportation portfolio three weeks ago, after Smith was sworn in as premier.

In July, the province announced it was cancelling the previously planned public-private partnership (P3) approach to all of the work identified along Deerfoot Trail, from 11 Street N.E. to Anderson Road S.W.

“Current economic conditions have resulted in pricing volatility and historically high inflation in the construction industry, which means a P3 approach to Deerfoot Trail improvements is not economically viable,” then-transportation minister Prasad Panda said in a statement.

In August, Panda announced construction for work on 64 Avenue N.E. and McKnight Boulevard N.E. would begin in the fall, taking about a year to complete.

This is the second of the five areas identified for improvement the province has announced RFPs for after scuttling the P3 plan.

Dreeshen said he expects to announce costs for this stretch of Deerfoot Trail work after the RFP process closes. He also expects to soon announce RFPs and start dates for work for the other areas of the highway – at 11 Street N.E. and at Glenmore Trail.

“Ideally, we’d love to get all the tendering done in the winter because it just helps the construction companies. They know what to prepare and plan for in the spring, so you can hit the ground running as soon as Mother Nature cooperates,” Dreeshen said.

In 2020, the City of Calgary and the Transportation Ministry published the Deerfoot Trail Study, following a four-year study and consultation process.